With eye on China's zero-Covid chaos, Taiwan seizes chance to open up

Taipei, Taiwan (CNN) Business has been swift this week for Oscar Chen, the fourth-generation owner of the Liang Xi Hao restaurant in central Taipei.

The tables at his diner in the Taiwanese capital are buzzing with customers, waiters bustle with dishes of squid soup and rice noodles, and talk and laughter fills the air.

Chen considers himself lucky. Taiwan is allowing restaurants like his to remain open despite a wave of Covid infections -- hitting more than 60,000 cases on Thursday alone -- sweeping through the island.

Things might have been so different. Until recently the island had taken a zero-tolerance approach to the virus: Chen's business was shut for more than two months during the last major outbreak in May 2021, dealing a blow to his employees -- and his bottom line -- that left him "heartbroken."

"We were lucky to have survived and moved on from it," he said.

