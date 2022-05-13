Climate change doubled chance of South African floods that killed 435 people, analysis shows

(CNN) Human-induced climate change made the extreme rainfall that triggered deadly floods in South Africa in April heavier and twice as likely to happen, a rapid analysis published Friday by the World Weather Attribution project shows.

Parts of South Africa experienced more than 350mm of rainfall in two days, causing destructive floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces, killing at least 435 people and damage to property worth around $1.57 billion.

The Port of Durban, Africa's largest port, was forced to halt operations due to the floods, causing disruptions in supply chains.

"Most people who died in the floods lived in informal settlements, so again we are seeing how climate change disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable people," said Friederike Otto from the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, who leads the World Weather Attribution (WWA) project.

"However, the flooding of the Port of Durban, where African minerals and crops are shipped worldwide, is also a reminder that there are no borders for climate impacts," she said. "What happens in one place can have substantial consequences elsewhere."

