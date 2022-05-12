'It's way too early': Forecasters surprised by speed and severity of Orange County fire

(CNN) Meteorologists in California told CNN on Thursday they were surprised at how fast Orange County's devastating brush fire moved overnight, as it tore through the city of Laguna Niguel and destroyed at least 20 multimillion-dollar homes and mansions.

"It's way too early" for a fire like that in Southern California, said Bill South, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford. "This has the potential to be a very bad fire season. And as everyone knows, we're in a drought here throughout the entire state of California."

Extreme drought expanded from covering 40% of the state to 60% of the state in the past week alone, the US Drought Monitor reported Thursday, and January to April were the driest first four months on record for California.

Winter and spring are typically the wet seasons for California, but this year has been anything but — especially in the southern half of the state. Los Angeles and Palm Springs are off to their third- and second-driest start to a year, respectively. Records in this region go back more than 70 years.

"We haven't seen a drop of rain," South said.