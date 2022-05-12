CNN —
California’s Orange County wildfire is the latest example of disasters exacerbated by climate change.
Drought conditions and winds up to 30 mph have enabled flames to quickly spread across dry vegetation. Beyond California, Colorado and New Mexico have also dealt with devastating wildfires this year. The UN now reports that increased frequency of the blazes is something the planet will have to “learn to live with” as climate change causes more severe drought conditions and increases the intensity of the fires.
Organizations are now assisting California fire victims. You can find ways to help here, or by clicking the button below.