Soldier killed and another injured in bear attack in Alaska

(CNN) A soldier in Alaska died Tuesday after being attacked by a bear who wildlife officials say may have been trying to protect her cubs.

After he was mauled, Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant was transported to the Army base hospital where he was pronounced dead, Army Alaska said in a news release Thursday.

Another soldier was also injured during the attack, the release said, and was treated for minor injuries and released.

Plant was an infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment and was working in a training area at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson (JBER) when the attack took place, according to the release.

"Staff Sgt. Plant was an integral part of our organization," said Lt. Col. David J. Nelson, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment in a statement. "He was a positive and dedicated leader who brought joy and energy to the paratroopers who served with him."

