Elon Musk
Getty Images
Now playing
01:22
Hear Elon Musk's plans for Trump's Twitter ban
Elon Musk speaks to media in front of Crew Dragon cleanroom at SpaceX Headquarters in Hawthorne, California on October 10, 2019.
Elon Musk speaks to media in front of Crew Dragon cleanroom at SpaceX Headquarters in Hawthorne, California on October 10, 2019.
Yichuan Cao/Sipa/AP
Now playing
02:00
Analyst: Musk leveraging Tesla stock to buy Twitter is like swapping sushi for a hot dog
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)
Theo Wargo/Getty Image
Now playing
03:50
Elon Musk set to purchase Twitter for $44 billion
In a 2001 interview with CNN, Elon Musk said he was "a little tired of the internet."
In a 2001 interview with CNN, Elon Musk said he was "a little tired of the internet."
CNN
Now playing
03:49
Elon Musk in 2001: I'm a little tired of the internet
Now playing
06:22
Why conservatives are embracing Elon Musk's Twitter move
Tesla chief Elon Musk waving onstage at the TED2022: A New Era conference in Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2022.
Tesla chief Elon Musk waving onstage at the TED2022: A New Era conference in Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2022.
Ryan Lash/AFP/TED Conferences, LLC/Getty Images
Now playing
06:48
Smerconish has a message for conservatives rallying behind Elon Musk
Swisher on Musk: 'very good executive' who sometimes "acts like an 11 year old"_00001312.png
Swisher on Musk: 'very good executive' who sometimes "acts like an 11 year old"_00001312.png
Now playing
04:50
Swisher on Musk: 'very good executive' who sometimes tweets 'like an 11-year-old'
Getty Images
Now playing
02:01
Watch late night hosts mock Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter
Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide near Berlin on March 22, 2022.
Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide near Berlin on March 22, 2022.
ddp images/Sipa/AP
Now playing
04:43
Elon Musk calls for 'free speech' on Twitter
Billionaire entrepreneur and founder of SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the 68th International Astronautical Congress 2017 in Adelaide on September 29, 2017. - Musk said his company SpaceX has begun serious work on the BFR Rocket as he plans an Interplanetary Transport System. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
Billionaire entrepreneur and founder of SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the 68th International Astronautical Congress 2017 in Adelaide on September 29, 2017. - Musk said his company SpaceX has begun serious work on the BFR Rocket as he plans an Interplanetary Transport System. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)
Now playing
03:03
Twitter responds to Elon Musk not joining its board
@elonmusk/Twitter
Now playing
02:17
See Elon Musk's unusual tweets after becoming largest Twitter shareholder
BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)
Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
02:39
What Elon Musk's big investment in Twitter could mean
SpaceX
Now playing
05:11
Elon Musk wants to get to Mars with this behemoth rocket
RTL
Now playing
01:47
'Something Elon can't do': CEO's dance moves light up the internet
Now playing
07:03
Teenager tracking Elon Musk's jet explains why he's doing it
New York CNN Business  — 

Twitter is halting hiring and parting ways with two senior leaders as it awaits a pending acquisition by Elon Musk.

The company is pausing most hiring and backfills, except for “business critical” roles, and pulling back on other non-labor costs, Twitter (TWTR) spokesperson Catherine Hill said in a statement to CNN Business on Thursday.

In addition, Twitter’s general manager of consumer, Kayvon Beykpour, and revenue product lead, Bruce Falck, announced their departures from the company on Twitter Thursday. Hill confirmed the exits.

Beykpour, a seven-year veteran of the company, said his exit was not his decision. “This isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter … [Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal] asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” he said.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on whether the hiring freeze and executive exits are related to Musk’s acquisition, which is expected to close later this year, or to the broader tech market downturn. Social media rival Meta also recently announced plans to slow hiring as it grapples with slowing growth.