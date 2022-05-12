Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker sues team, alleges former coach Urban Meyer created hostile work environment

(CNN) Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the NFL team, alleging that former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer created a "hostile work environment."

In the lawsuit, filed in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County, Florida on Tuesday, Lambo claimed that during a practice in August, Meyer "kicked him in the leg, and used profanity to insult [him] and warn him to make his kicks. Specifically, [Meyer] allegedly screamed at [Lambo], 'Hey Dips**t, make your f**king kicks!'"

Lambo responded to Meyer, according to the suit, telling the coach, "'Don't you ever f**king kick me again!' [Meyer] responded, "I'm the head ball coach, I'll kick you whenever the f**k I want.'"

According to the Tampa Bay Times in December, Meyer denied what Lambo said was accurate.

"Josh's characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account," Meyer told the paper. "(General manager) Trent (Baalke) and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best."

