Pamela Shifman is President of the Democracy Alliance , and the founder of Shake the Table , a new organization bridging philanthropy with movements for racial, gender and economic justice. The views expressed in this commentary belong solely to the author. Read more from As Equals . For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs .

(CNN) The leaked draft ruling of the US Supreme Court to reverse Roe versus Wade -- the landmark 1973 judgment that ruled it unconstitutional to restrict the right to have an abortion -- was devastating but not surprising. Nor was the news on Wednesday that the Senate voted down a key bill that would have preserved abortion access across the US. Grassroots feminist organizations, especially those led by women of color, Indigenous women and other historically marginalized communities, have been warning us of this day for decades .

Despite their sizes, the organizations these individuals represented played outsized roles in protecting democracy and human rights for us all, yet their effectiveness -- and ability to safeguard the hard-earned wins -- has been limited by a dire shortage in funding.

"Too many of our communities in the US have been existing in a pre-Roe reality. With few clinics and ever mounting bans and restrictions, abortion access is still legal yet out of reach."

These organizations do the hard work of creating the conditions for, and accelerating, much-needed social change, and data analysis shows that women's rights organizations in the Global South that do this essential work operate on shoestring budgets averaging $30,000 a year

The reversal of Roe versus Wade will be the culmination of decades-long attacks on abortion rights in the US. Feminist movements, especially led by Black women, and especially in the US South, have also been on the frontlines of responding to attacks that have included eroding reproductive rights at the state level and dangerous so-called ' abortion reversal ' methods.

Supporters of Planned Parenthood dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale," at a rally outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, June 27, 2017.

The fact is, even with Roe versus Wade intact, abortion had become increasingly inaccessible for many women, particularly poor women, women of color and those who live in rural areas.

As Paris Hatcher, Founder and Director of Black Feminist Future said via email: "Too many of our communities in the US have been existing in a pre-Roe reality. With few clinics and ever mounting bans and restrictions, abortion access is still legal yet out of reach."

"The reality is that the Roe decision has been the floor in reference to what we actually need and want for abortion access and reproductive justice," added Hatcher whose organization offers leadership development and community care. "Lack of serious investment in feminist groups for the last decades has meant our movements barely have what they need to respond to constant attacks rather than building on Roe and advancing the bold visions and policies we so desperately need".