A man walks along a street in a neighborhood of single family homes in Los Angeles, California on July 30, 2021.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
People shop at a grocery store in Monterey Park, California, on April 12, 2022. - Americans paid more for gasoline, food and other essentials last month amid an ongoing wave of record inflation made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to government data released Tuesday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
CNN
A Now Hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, on March 16, 2022. - The US unemployment rate has fallen to below four percent, but many companies have continued to report challenges finding staff. Some 11.3 million jobs remained open in January, according to Labor Department figures. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2022. - Wall Street has grown nervous as the Federal Reserve is set to make its biggest rate hike in more than two decades to crush inflation that has reached levels not seen since the 1980s. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
CNN
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2022. - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised the benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point in its ongoing effort to contain the highest inflation in four decades. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
CNN Business
CCTV
Mortgage rates moved higher this week, continuing an upward trend that has kept rates above 5% since mid-April.

The 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.30% in the week ending May 12, up from 5.27% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. It is the highest since 2009 and well above the 2.94% average from this time last year.

As mortgage rates rise and the cost of buying a home increases, some buyers are expected to drop out of the market. That, in turn, is likely to reduce competition in some markets, slowing the pace of home price growth.

Shutterstock

What will my monthly mortgage payment be?

But an increase in mortgage applications last week showed buyers remain undeterred despite rising mortgage rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“Homebuyers continue to show resilience even though rising mortgage rates are causing monthly payments to increase by about one-third as compared to a year ago,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Several factors are contributing to this continued demand, he said, including the large wave of first-time homebuyers looking to buy. Plus, the spring is typically the peak buying season.

“In the months ahead, we expect monetary policy and inflation to discourage many consumers, weakening purchase demand and decelerating home price growth,” said Khater.