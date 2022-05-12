Selena Gomez is the ultimate multihyphenate, between acting, her music career and running her own beauty company, but she’s also passionate about cooking — as evidenced by her HBO Max series “Selena + Chef.” (Editor’s note: HBO Max and CNN are both owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.) Now, the star is leaning even further into her foodie side as the cookware brand Our Place’s first celebrity partner, and it’s safe to say she’s bringing a lot to the table.

We mean that literally: Her collaboration with the brand has resulted in new shades of Our Place’s cult-favorite products. The Perfect Pot and Always Pan, as well as the brand’s super-sharp knives, drinking glasses and two sets of plates (the side and main options will both ship in July), now come in two Gomez-curated hues of electric blue Azul and lush berry Rosa.

There’s a charitable component to the collection, too: 10% of net proceeds from this partnership will go to the Rare Impact Fund, the nonprofit affiliate of Gomez’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which is committed to expanding mental health services for young people.

“My main goal when I’m cooking is to have fun. This collection is designed for home-cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products.” Gomez said in a press release. For more on some of our favorite items included in this sure-to-sell-out collab, read on.

The do-it-all roaster, braiser, bread-raiser and more has arrived in two of Selena’s chosen colors — both a cobalt-blue-like Azul and a deep berry Rosa are now in stock in this deep Perfect Pot (which is also great for stock, soups and batch sauces).

A sharp blade is one of the most important items in your kitchen, and this set of three knives (paring, bread and chef’s) now comes adorned in Azul and Rosa colorways, too.

Tinted glasses make a gorgeous addition to open shelving (and to cocktails or even a standard glass of seltzer). Grab them in both of Gomez’s exclusive colorways for your next soiree or afternoon refresher.

The Always Pan replaces your sauce pan, skillet, fry pan and more — and it holds and distributes heat beautifully for even cooking. (Plus it has a handy rest for the included spatula). The only hard part about this decision is choosing which color to add to your cooktop.

Gomez has put together a full set of everything you need for entertaining in each of her limited-edition hues: Grab an Always Pan, main plates and drinking glasses (the latter two in sets of four) for one value price.