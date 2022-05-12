Today, you’ll find a deal on Crocs, a discounted Apple TV and savings on Philips Hue lighting. All that and more below.

$179 $149.99 at Amazon

Apple TV 4K Apple

Our editors think this latest Apple TV 4K is the best Apple TV yet — and the accompanying remote is especially worth the price. Right now, you can score both for just $149.99 at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. With super-fast intuitive controls and a variety of convenient features, this Apple TV is a worthy addition for movie nights and reality show binges.

Buy more, save more sale

Crocs Crocs

Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. Right now, you can save when you stock up on footwear, thanks to a sale on all the brand’s most popular styles. When you use code SAVEMORE at checkout, you’ll get 20% off two footwear items, 30% off three footwear items or 40% off four footwear items.

$119.98 $99.99 at Raycon

Raycon Raycon

Fix yourself up with a brand-new pair of wireless earbuds and speaker at a nice discount from Raycon. The Ready Bundle combines Raycon’s Everyday Earbuds and Everyday Speaker to deliver long-lasting, high-quality audio. Today’s the last day you can save on this bundle, so if you’ve been looking for inexpensive Bluetooth alternatives that offer superior comfort and solid battery life for iPhone and Android users alike, don’t miss this sale.

Mix and match sale

Philips Hue Philips

Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now the brand is offering a discount on a range of products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. Best of all, you’ll save 15% when you mix and match on the Philips site right now.

$169.98 $89.98 with code SHOW52PK at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Amazon

​​Amazon’s Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers and all the power of Alexa. It’s a cinch to set up, features a vibrant screen and impressive volume, and connects to a slew of other devices for a truly smart home. The all-in-one versatility of this device means it’s all you need for a wide variety of uses — and right now you can get two for just $89.98 when you use code SHOW52PK at checkout. If you’re looking to outfit your home with multiple smart devices, this is a sale you definitely don’t want to miss.

More deals to shop

• Time to upgrade your Apple device? Now through May 31, you can get extra credit towards a new device when you trade in at Apple. Check out what you could get for your old Mac, iPhone, and more here.

• Temps are heating up, and we’re taking a second look at our go-to workout clothes (and lived-in athleisure). Puma’s putting a ton of shoes and clothes on sale — think 50% off plus an extra 20% off with the code MAY20 at checkout.

• Fifty inches of TV screen really lets you see the bigger picture — and right now the well-rated TCL 4-Series 4K UHD Roku TV is on sale for $299.99 (a cool 36% off) at Target.

• Comfy Birkenstocks are never a bad idea — get a fuzzy pair 30% off at REI today.

• Gift baskets from Harry & David are always a welcome present. Right now through July 3, you can take 20% off everything online (including gifts with their famous pears and chocolate) with the code HOT20.

• Put your feet up with this Woot! sale on Zero Gravity lounge chairs — perfect for camping, tailgating, and more. They start at just $52.99 right now, so don’t miss out.

• Whatever kind of packaging you need — from boxes to gift wrap and shipping supplies — Paper Mart’s got your back. Right now, take 10% off orders of $100 and up with the code 10PM22.

• Protect your eyes while you game with Gunnar’s specially-designed glasses, currently mega on-sale at Best Buy (there are ones sized for kids 12 and up, too).

• Get your patio ready for summer fun with Home Depot’s sale: Right now you can save up to $1,590 off outdoor spas, as well as seating and tableware.

• Wetbrush is great for detangling hair after a shower — and it purports to deliver 45% less breakage, split ends and pain. Grab it for half price at Ulta now for $7.99.

Deals you may have missed

$105 $78.75 at ThermoWorks

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

Good news for all your warm-weather cookouts on the calendar: our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering this significant discount for a limited time only, so snag it now before the sale ends.

$119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

T-fal Clipso Lesley Kennedy/CNN

Our pick for the best budget pressure cooker, the T-fal P4500736 Clipso, is on sale right now for under $90. With a unique one-handed lid design, durable base and easy-to-grip handles, this stovetop cooker is simple to use and delivers great results. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Clipso in 2022.

Early Memorial Day sale

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

Right now, you can save big on tech essentials thanks to Samsung’s pre–Memorial Day sale. No matter what tech you’re shopping for, this sale has you covered. Shop some of our recommendations — including some of our favorite wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, or an Underscored-approved smart watch like the Galaxy Watch 4 — at solid discounts.

$199.99 $148.37 at Amazon

SteelSeries SteelSeries

The Steelseries Apex Pro, which earned the top pick spot in our ranking of the best gaming keyboards, is 26% off right now. During thousands of keypresses and countless hours of testing, the Apex Pro consistently delivered a comfortable typing experience and fit right into our gaming style. From playing action-packed first-person shooters to a more casual session of Minecraft, it kept up without any hiccups.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano Blue

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger sibling. Right now the already affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.