Recaptured fugitive Casey White returns to Alabama for court arraignment after being on the run from authorities for 11 days

(CNN) Escaped inmate Casey White was returned to Alabama Tuesday night for his arraignment after he was captured following a car chase in Evansville, Indiana, Monday.

He returned without the corrections official he fled with, Vicky White, who authorities preliminarily believe shot herself in the head following the chase. She died from her injuries, authorities said.

Casey White arrives at the courthouse in Florence, Alabama, Tuesday night.

Newly released police dash camera and body-worn camera video shows the moments after the car chase ended when Casey White was arrested and officers attempted to pull Vicky White, who was injured, from the car that had rolled into a ditch following a crash with authorities.

In the video, several officers can be seen surrounding Casey White, who is pinned to the ground next to the car. The fugitive is then taken into custody and led away from the wrecked car.

Authorities were not immediately able to pull Vicky White from the car because she appeared to still have a gun in her hand, according to officers seen in the body camera video, who also noted she appeared to be breathing.

Read More