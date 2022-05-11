(CNN) Native American children were renamed, told not to use Indigenous languages and had their hair cut at 408 boarding schools in the United States that forced assimilation in the 19th and 20th centuries, the Department of Interior says.

The department released on Wednesday a long-awaited review of past efforts by the federal government to assimilate Native American children into White American society by separating them from their families and stripping them of their languages and cultures.

identified more than 50 marked or The report, part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative announced by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last year, outlines some of the conditions that children endured, a list of the boarding schools across the country, andidentified more than 50 marked or unmarked burial sites.

The review notes that from 1819 to 1969, there were 408 federal schools in 37 states. The greatest concentration of schools was in what is now the state of Oklahoma with 76 institutions, followed by 47 schools in Arizona and 43 in New Mexico, the report states.

Children and teenagers at these schools were subject to "systematic militarized and identity-alteration methodologies" by the federal government, including getting English names, haircuts, wearing military or other uniforms, and being banned from using their native languages and exercising their religions, the report states.

Read More