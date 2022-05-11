1 dead, 4 injured in Chicago neighborhood where 'hostile crowd' fought off police performing first aid, officials say

(CNN) One person died and four others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday in Chicago after which first-responders were interrupted by a crowd when they tried to provide first aid to those injured, police said.

Police arrived on the scene in the city's South Side neighborhood and saw five people had been shot, Chicago Police Commander Don Jerome of the Ninth District said during a news conference.

"Officers immediately attempted to perform life-saving measures on those that were shot, and they were met by a hostile crowd," Jerome said. "Members from the community and gang members from this crowd were actively fighting the police while they were trying to attend to the victims."

One person died, and two others suffered critical injuries, he said. The other two people who were shot are in stable condition, police added.

No officers were injured, Jerome said.

