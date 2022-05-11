Court strikes down California ban on semiautomatic gun sales to those under 21

(CNN) A federal appeals court struck down a California law prohibiting sales of semiautomatic firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, according to a decision filed Wednesday.

The law , which had been in effect since July 1, 2021, also restricted purchases of semiautomatic weapons to one per month for all ages.

Judge Ryan D. Nelson of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said in his opinion that the law infringed on the Second Amendment rights of those ages 18 to 21.

"America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army. Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms," Nelson wrote.

Judge Kenneth K. Lee concurred, writing, "We cannot allow good intentions to trump an enumerated and 'fundamental right' deeply rooted in the history and tradition of this country."

