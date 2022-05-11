Arizona prisoner Clarence Dixon executed nearly 8 years after the state's last execution was botched

(CNN) Convicted Arizona murderer Clarence Dixon was executed by lethal injection Wednesday morning despite several attempts by his attorneys to delay his death, the state department of corrections confirmed.

Dixon was convicted of sexual assault and murder for the 1978 death of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. The case remained cold until 2008 when DNA technology linked Dixon to the murder. He was already serving a life sentence for another sexual assault in 1986.

Bowdoin's sister, Leslie James, was present for the execution.

"He made choices," she said, "and therefore I'm not even going to waste any more breath or words on him."

