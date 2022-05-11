MLB postpones Guardians-White Sox game due to positive Covid-19 tests in Cleveland organization

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

Updated 4:04 PM ET, Wed May 11, 2022

Cleveland Guardians&#39; player Franmil Reyes throws a football to teammate Myles Straw at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Wednesday.
Cleveland Guardians' player Franmil Reyes throws a football to teammate Myles Straw at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Wednesday.

(CNN)Due to multiple positive Covid-19 tests within the Guardians organization, Wednesday afternoon's game between Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox has been postponed, Major League Baseball officials announced.

It is the first Covid-19-related postponement of the season.
No make-up date for the game -- which was to be the finale of a three-game series between the two teams at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago -- has been announced.
    The Guardians' next scheduled contest is Friday against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis.
      A spokesperson for the Guardians said the club needed a few hours to arrange logistics and travel coordination before issuing a team statement.
        This is a developing story and will be updated.