Opinion: Thank goodness I had the choice to be a dad

Matt Villano is a writer and editor based in California. His work has appeared in The New York Times, CNN and elsewhere. The views expressed here are his own.

(CNN) I became a father at age 34, the culmination of a lifelong dream to become a dad. But I could have become a father at age 19 -- and that would have been one of the worst mistakes of my life.

That early experience started the way these things usually do. We were privileged and careless. We thought we were invincible. We thought stuff like that didn't happen to us. We were wrong.

I told her immediately: "Your body, your choice." I meant it with all my heart; I truly believed it wasn't my call. She struggled. She was raised a "good" Christian. She didn't want to be a mom at 18. She had plans. She had dreams. Those came first.

We went to Planned Parenthood. Only my best friend knew. I had money from a job at a fast-food restaurant and I paid. I stood in the waiting room -- the seats were full of brown and Black and White faces from all over the city. I read People magazine while we waited. She was crying when she went in. One hour felt like 10. She was stoic when she came out.

We didn't say much to each other for the days and weeks that followed. I just tried to be there, comforting her when she needed comforting, getting food when she needed food. We drank. She smoked -- my housemates had a big grow of cannabis in the basement. None of it helped.

