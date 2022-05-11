CNN —

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith in “Mean Girls ” has a special place in the heart of pop culture.

But the actress now says one of the most famous scenes from the 2004 film caused some uncomfortable moments for her.

In a cover story with Marie Claire, Seyfried said she still gets recognized from the movie all these years later.

Recognition she didn’t love came from some male fans who would come up to her and reference the scene in which her character squeezes her breasts when discussing the weather.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” she says. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

“Mean Girls” was Seyfried’s breakthrough role. The film starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert.

The popular teen comedy was also adapted into a Broadway musical.