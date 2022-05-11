Gamers, rejoice: For the first time in the U.S. market, the Nintendo Switch has just slashed its prices. Following similar price drops in Europe, the Switch has just lowered its price by $40, down from the $299.99 it’s been priced at for the past almost-half decade. It’s not an indicator of quality: In our humble opinions, The Switch is still the best console you can buy.

Neon blue and red Joy-con editions are currently on sale at both Amazon and Walmart for $259.99, a decrease of about 13%. The discount comes as somewhat of a surprise: Last fall, Nintendo said it had “no plans” to introduce a price drop in the States.

This handheld gaming console is one of the best buys for gaming, especially in light of its recent price drop. You don’t have to commit to a full-on gaming sesh taking up the screen to enjoy a bit of a video game. The library of games to download is incredible, too: You’ll find everything from Mario Cart to Zelda Fortnite, Minecraft, and Pokémon.

Check out our previous coverage of the Switch, including 10 things Switch owners need to know, and then shop the device yourself on Amazon or Walmart — and act fast, as it’s not clear how long this promo will last. We’ve even got the best games you need to download first on the device to get you started.