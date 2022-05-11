Today, you’ll find a deal on the ThermoWorks ThermaPen One, a discounted Nintendo Switch and savings on Rocketbooks. All that and more below.

$105 $78.75 at ThermoWorks

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

Good news for all your warm-weather cookouts on the calendar: our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering this significant discount for a limited time only, so snag it now before the sale ends.

$119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

T-fal Clipso pressure cooker Lesley Kennedy/CNN

Our pick for the best budget pressure cooker, the T-fal P4500736 Clipso, is on sale right now for under $90. With a unique one-handed lid design, durable base and easy-to-grip handles, this stovetop cooker is simple to use and delivers great results. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Clipso in 2022.

$299.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Nintendo

With unmatched versatility and an impressive game library, the Nintendo Switch is a favorite at Underscored. What’s more, compared to other consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, the Switch is cheaper without sacrificing features or fun. Right now, you can score the standard Switch for $40 off in neon blue and red — the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

$24.99 From $12.99 at Woot

Rocketbook Rocketbook

Thanks to this Woot! deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable writing tools, and you can snag their products for as low as $12.99 today only.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and start from scratch.

Greenworks Greenworks

Right now, Amazon is offering an array of Greenworks yard tools that will make your yard the envy of the neighborhood. Whether you’re in the market for a leaf blower, hedge trimmer, lawn mower or anything else, this sale has got you covered with discounts up to 41%.

More deals to shop

• Don’t do another spring and summer of bad sleep: Tuft and Needle is offering up to $500 off mattresses, as well as a ton of other great deals, including 15% off bedding, duvet inserts and more.

• The Dyson V8 Fluffy is designed for getting every last bit of dust and crumbs out of hard-to-reach places, thanks to an easily convertible format and 40 minutes of cordless run time.

• Refresh your workout drawer with up to 70% off Sweaty Betty’s excellently stylish (and high-performing) leggings, tops and more during its summer sale.

• Take JBL Clip 4 with you anywhere you go for less than $50 — and truly anywhere, thanks to an integrated carabiner.

• Keep your kitty lounging by the window in its own plush seat, courtesy of this $20.97 cat perch over on Chewy.

• Today’s the last day you can take 20% off Society6’s entire site, AKA all of its artist-designed wall art, bedding, and way, way more.

• Take 25% off everything at Lisa Says Gah during its warehouse sale, including ‘90s-inspired sundresses, crop tops and platform slides.

• Replace your trusty trousers for the new season over at JACHS NY: Get any three pants for only $100, as well as free shipping and returns with the promo code 3PNT at checkout.

• Eufy robovacs are mega on-sale at Amazon now, so strike one more chore off your to-do list and let a robot hoover the house.

• American Crew is offering 25% off styling products right now, including our editor-beloved pick, which gives shorter styles hold and shine.

Deals you may have missed

Bowflex Bowflex

Upgrade your at-home workouts with the Bowflex adjustable kettlebell. Convenient and compact, this kettlebell combines fifteen sets of weights into one, allowing you to transition seamlessly among exercises. All it takes is a turn of the dial on top, and you’ve got an enviable gym setup for a variety of muscle-building exercises.

Early Memorial Day sale

Samsung Galaxy Watch Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg/Getty

Right now, you can save big on tech essentials thanks to Samsung’s pre–Memorial Day sale. No matter what tech you’re shopping for, this sale has you covered. Shop some of our recommendations — including some of our favorite wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, or an Underscored-approved smart watch like the Galaxy Watch 4 — at solid discounts.

$199.99 $148.37 at Amazon

SteelSeries SteelSeries

The Steelseries Apex Pro, which earned the top pick spot in our ranking of the best gaming keyboards, is 26% off right now. During thousands of keypresses and countless hours of testing, the Apex Pro consistently delivered a comfortable typing experience and fit right into our gaming style. From playing action-packed first-person shooters to a more casual session of Minecraft, it kept up without any hiccups.

$149.95 $95.19 at Amazon

Liforme Original Yoga Mat Liforme

Refresh your yoga practice with a new mat — our top pick for beginners is at its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Beginner yogis will set themselves up for success with the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, thanks to its 12 alignment markers that show users exactly where they should be placing their hands and feet. But even if you’re not a novice, this deal shouldn’t be missed.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano Blue

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger sibling. Right now the already affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.

30% off sitewide

HexClad Amazon

The maker of our pick for the best restaurant-quality nonstick pan is offering 30% off sitewide. You can score the 10-inch HexClad Hybrid pan for $109.99 and shop the rest of the site for premium cookware sets, knives, mixing bowls and more.

Buy 2 of the same item, get 1 free

Onsen Onsen

Our editors and the rest of the internet agree — Onsen towels are simply wonderful. Named after the thousands of hot springs in Japan and the bathing facilities and inns that surround them, these towels are crafted from Oeko-Tex-certified, 100% American-grown Supima cotton, which is simultaneously strong and soft. Right now you can upgrade your linen closet with a sitewide “buy two, get one free” deal.