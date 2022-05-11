WHO chief warns China's zero-Covid policy not 'sustainable'

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

(CNN) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed rare disagreement with China's zero-Covid strategy, saying it is unsustainable just days after Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed to double down on the policy.

"When we talk about the zero-Covid strategy, we don't think that it is sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing Tuesday, citing the increased transmissibility of Omicron.

"We have discussed this issue with Chinese experts and we indicated that the approach will not be sustainable...I think a shift will be very important," he said.

The comments from Tedros came after Xi delivered a stern warning to opponents of his zero-Covid policy last Thursday, pledging to "resolutely fight against any words and acts that distort, doubt or deny" it.

China's zero-tolerance approach of snap lockdowns, mass testing and quarantining has protected the majority of the public from Covid over the past two years, but it has drawn rising dissent as the lockdowns become more stringent and frequent amid the fast spread of Omicron.