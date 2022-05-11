Marcos Jr asks world not to judge him by his family's past as he claims victory in Philippines election

(CNN) Ferdinand Marcos Jr claimed victory in the 2022 Philippines elections on Wednesday saying the "people have spoken decisively," according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Known as "Bongbong" in the Philippines, Marcos Jr, who is the son and namesake of the late dictator, promised to be a "President for all Filipinos," said Victor Rodriguez, his chief of staff and spokesperson.

With 98% of the votes counted , Marcos Jr received 31 million votes compared to his closest rival, the outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo, who got about 14 million, partial and unofficial results showed.

"In historic numbers, the people have used their democratic vote to unite our nation," the statement said. "This is a victory for all Filipinos, and for democracy. To those who voted for Bongbong, and those who did not, it is his promise to be a President for all Filipinos. To seek common ground across political divides, and to work together to unite the nation."

Marcos Jr campaigned on a platform of "unity," promising more jobs, lower prices and more investment in agriculture and infrastructure.

