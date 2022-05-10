(CNN) Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of a Black man in Comanche County, according to a statement from District Attorney Kyle Cabelka.

Quadry Sanders was killed at a home on December 5, 2021, when Lawton Police Department officers responded to a call about a man in violation of a protective order and in possession of a firearm, according to the statement.

Once officers arrived at the home, "the suspect was identified as Quadry Sanders. Officers learned that Mr. Sanders was inside the home (...) and was refusing to let one of the residents leave," the statement read. "Officers set up a perimeter around the house. A sergeant with the Lawton Police Department (LPD) then began giving Mr. Sanders orders using a PA system in a patrol vehicle. Shortly after commands were given, a female resident of the home exited."

Sanders was later seen going out the back door of the home, and an officer gave "commands to show his hands, which he immediately complied with," according to the DA.

"But then Mr. Sanders ran back into the home. Seconds later, Quadry Sanders walked out of the front door of the home. Mr. Sanders was met underneath a carport by Officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan," the statement read.

Read More