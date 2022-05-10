(CNN) A Michigan man was in for a welcome surprise when he discovered a forgotten lottery ticket in his wallet -- and won $242,256.

The anonymous winner bought a few tickets from the Michigan Lottery's April 30 Fantasy 5 jackpot at a gas station in Clawson, Michigan, according to a news release from the Michigan Lottery.

"When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets," the winner said in the Monday release. "I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later."

Forgotten ticket in hand, he then checked the Fantasy 5 winning numbers online.

"When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn't believe what I was seeing," the winner told the Michigan Lottery. "I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn't a glitch on the app. When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won."

Read More