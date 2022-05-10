How outlawing abortion could worsen America's maternal mortality crisis

(CNN) Dr. Judette Louis recalls a time when she treated a patient who was hemorrhaging from her pregnancy — and how she had to wait to obtain permission before she was allowed to terminate the pregnancy for the health of the mother.

"I was standing there watching her hemorrhage out, waiting for permission to do the termination. It is a disgusting feeling. It is a sad feeling. And you're sitting there literally watching her blood pressure going down while you're waiting for permission," the Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of South Florida told CNN. "It's just sad to now know if [Roe] really is overturned, that that will be happening all over across the country where [terminating a pregnancy] won't even be a possibility for a lot of states."

Dr. Louis and other health care experts fear that potential widespread abortion bans will deepen the United States' maternal mortality crisis as the likelihood increases that Roe v. Wade — the landmark ruling that legalized the procedure in 1973 — could be overturned in the coming months. Health care experts told CNN they worry that reducing access to abortion — by closing clinics, setting early gestational limits or outlawing the procedure altogether — may lead to more pregnancy-related deaths in the United States.

Rates of pregnancy-related deaths in the US are the highest in the developed world and have risen steadily over time, with Black women three times more likely to die in pregnancy or childbirth than White women. The CDC recently reported that the rate of pregnancy-related deaths increased from 20.1 in 2019 to 23.8 in 2020, continuing a worrying trend of worsening maternal health outcomes for people in the United States.

