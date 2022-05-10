Steph Curry makes history as Warriors stage late comeback to beat the Grizzlies

(CNN) Steph Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 500 career playoff threes as he poured in 32 points to go along with eight assists to help the Golden State Warriors defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 on Monday and move to within one win of the Western Conference finals.

An out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies, taking their first lead of the night with 45.7 seconds remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Curry scored 18 points in the final quarter, tying the game at 90 with 3:25 to go, and then netted eight straight clutch free throws in the final minute, edging his team ahead.

"Nothing we figured out, it was just don't let the first three quarters influence the fact that we still had a chance to win the game," Curry told reporters after the game. "Shoot the shots you think you can make, play aggressive, take care of the ball. We did all of those things."

Golden State's task had been made more challenging by the absence of coach Steve Kerr, who tested positive for Covid-19 two hours before tip-off and was unable to take his seat on the bench.

Read More