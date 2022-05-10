Former NBA player Adreian Payne shot dead in Orlando

(CNN) Former NBA player Adreian Payne was shot and killed in Orlando, according to authorities in Florida.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting just after 1 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, where they found Payne, 31, shot.

The gunman, who was later identified by police as Lawrence Dority, stayed at the scene and was transported to Orange County Sheriff's Office headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives.

Payne, playing for Orlando Magic, in action during an NBA match against the Chicago Bulls at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on December 20, 2017.

Dority has been arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and transported to the Orange County Jail, according to the statement. It is unclear if he has an attorney on record at this time, and a motive for the shooting is not known.

Payne was a standout playing four seasons at center for the Michigan State Spartans, where his team twice won the Big Ten Conference Championship.

