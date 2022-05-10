(CNN) South Korea's new President Yoon Suk Yeol promised an "audacious plan" to strengthen North Korea's economy in exchange for denuclearization in his inauguration speech Tuesday.

Yoon, a conservative from the People Power Party, gave the remarks after being sworn in as the country's newest leader in a ceremony in the capital Seoul, replacing outgoing President Moon Jae-in.

"Today, we are faced with multiple crises," Yoon said, pointing to the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and a host of economic and social issues.

"As the new President, I am deeply humbled by the awesome duty to lead our nation out of the latest crises," he added. "I am also grateful to be entrusted by the people of this great nation. I am confident that once again, we will overcome."

Speaking in front of parliament, Yoon called North Korea's nuclear weapons program a "threat" to the region. But, he added, the door to dialogue and peaceful resolution remains open -- and he wanted to help improve life in North Korea in return for greater security.

