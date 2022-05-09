More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges

The West's megadrought

Officials worry Southern California won't have enough water to get through summer without unprecedented cuts

California's two largest reservoirs are already at 'critically low levels' and the dry season is just starting

Why the Great American Lawn is terrible for the West's water crisis

Lake Mead plummets to unfathomable low, exposing original 1971 water intake valve

Experts say the term 'drought' may be insufficient to capture what is happening in the West

The Colorado River irrigates farms, powers electric grids and provides drinking water for 40 million people. As its supply dwindles, a crisis looms