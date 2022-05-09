Jockey Sonny Leon seems as surprised as anyone by Rich Strike's long-shot Kentucky Derby win

(CNN) There may be some people who believed they could strike it rich with the racehorse Rich Strike -- whose 80-1 odds in the 148th Kentucky Derby made him one of the longest shots in the race's history -- but his jockey Sonny Leon wasn't one of them.

"I didn't have an idea he could win the derby, the Kentucky Derby. But I had a very good feeling with him," Leon told CNN's Brianna Keilar and John Avlon Monday. Leon thought the horse could finish among the top 10, "but I didn't expect he could really do it. Wow. Unbelievable," he said.

Rich Strike wasn't even added to the field until Friday, when another horse pulled out of the race. He was the biggest long-shot in the 20-horse field.

He began training for the race "against all odds," Rich Strike's trainer Eric Reed said after Saturday's race. "Nobody thought we could get in."

But that race turned into the stuff of horse-racing legend.

