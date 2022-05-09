New York Islanders fire head coach Barry Trotz after four seasons

(CNN) The New York Islanders have relieved Barry Trotz of his coaching duties after four seasons with the club, Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Monday.

The Islanders missed the Stanley Cup playoffs this past season after finishing with a 37-35-10 record.

"It will be a tremendous understatement to say that this was not an easy decision to make," Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement to NHL.com

"Unfortunately it is my role to make the best decisions for the organization going forward and I believe that this group of players needs a new voice and this in no way is anything negative on Barry Trotz, who as each and every one of you knows is a tremendous human being."

The Islanders qualified for the postseason in Trotz's first three seasons. The Isles advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 and 2021 but came up short both times to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

