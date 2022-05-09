Biden considering visit to East Jerusalem, Israeli official says

Jerusalem (CNN) US President Joe Biden is considering a visit to East Jerusalem during an upcoming visit to Israel, an Israeli official told CNN Monday.

A presidential visit to the predominantly Palestinian area of the city, which was captured by Israel in 1967, would likely be seen as a gesture of support for the Palestinians.

Biden would possibly visit Al Makassed Hospital, although the plans are yet to be finalized, the Israeli official cautioned. CNN has asked the White House for comment on the possibility of a Biden visit to East Jerusalem.

The hospital in East Jerusalem serves Palestinians, including those from the West Bank and Gaza.

Former US President Donald Trump cut US $25 million in planned funding for the East Jerusalem Hospital Network, which included Al Makassed Hospital.

