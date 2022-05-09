Olesen clinches dramatic British Masters victory with stunning eagle-birdie finish

(CNN) Thorbjørn Olesen won the British Masters with a finish for the ages on Sunday, as two monster putts for an eagle and a birdie saw the Dane seal his first European Tour victory in almost four years.

Having not won since the Italian Open in 2018, the 32-year-old looked set to end his wait for a sixth Tour victory at The Belfry before suffering a dramatic slump on the last round.

Yet just as Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg looked set to triumph after a stunning final day rise, Olesen sunk a 30-foot eagle and a 36-foot birdie to snatch victory from the jaws of collapse.

"I somehow just kept going. What a finish, incredible," Olesen, who claimed €369,214 ($389,000) in prize money, told the DP World Tour.

"I just gave it everything, I had a lot of belief in those two putts."

Olesen in action on the final day.

