Former Ajax striker and Congolese international Jody Lukoki dies aged 29

(CNN)Former Ajax footballer and Congolese international forward Jody Lukoki has died at the age of 29, according to a statement from his club, FC Twente.
"This morning, FC Twente received the terrible news that Jody Lukoki has passed," the Dutch club said on its website on Monday.
"The club is shocked and deeply struck by this tragic event. FC Twente sympathizes with his loved ones and wishes them strength in processing this huge loss."
The cause of his death was not confirmed.
Lukoki first joined Amsterdam side Ajax at the youth level in 2008 and eventually graduated to the first team in January 2011.
He won three Dutch league titles with the club over three successive seasons, before signing with PEC Zwolle in 2014.
A year later, he transferred to Ludogorets, where he spent five seasons and won three Bulgarian league titles.
After playing for Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor for one season, Lukoki returned to the Eredivisie with FC Twente.
He also played for the Netherlands national squad during his youth career, before making his debut for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in March 2015.
Ajax commemorated Lukoki on social media: "Our former player Jody Lukoki has passed away at the age of 29. Rest in Peace, Jody."
Fans also paid tribute to the striker on social media. "Wouldn't wish this on anyone. Sending lots of strength to his family. Rest in peace," one user posted on Twitter.
"29 years too young, strength to his relatives and everyone who knew him," another user tweeted.