CNN —

May 10, 2022

As Victory Day is marked in Russia and Ukraine, different leaders voice very different views about the two nations’ ongoing war. On the road to an Alaskan resort community, a large landslide forces commuters to sail around. And off the coast of New York City, efforts are under way to keep tabs on the whales that are prevalent in the area.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10