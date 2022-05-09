KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers are at the top of the aspirational appliance list, and right now Crate and Barrel (home to other aspirational buys) is having a massive sale on a few mixing-and-whisking beauties, including stand mixers coming in exclusive colorways, matte shades and vibrant jewel tones.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale below, including some options featured on our list of 2022’s best stand mixer, such as the Artisan Tilt-head stand mixer. All you have to do? Pick the color that speaks to you. Shop ‘em below, and then get cooking.

A pop of pistachio is never a bad idea, and this classic version of the Artisan has either retro or modern charm to add to your kitchen — whatever complements the rest of your aesthetic.

Empire red is a classic choice when it comes to this Artisan stand mixer, and you’ll get everything you need to get baking with this machine, including a dough hook, whisk and flat spatula attachment.

A little beetroot — or mulberry — or deep raspberry — adds a little drama to the baking corner of your kitchen (or just leave it on your island for all to be in awe of). Crate and Barrel is the only place you can scoop up this particular shade, so don’t miss it while it’s on sale.

Perfect for industrial kitchens, this cast iron-colored KitchenAid delivers all the results you want (thanks to 10 speeds of mixing and whisking) in one extremely cool modern colorway.

Is this lilac hue a nod to Gen Z (who are now acquiring their own kitchens)? Perhaps, but this is exactly the shade of lavender we’d choose at any age.