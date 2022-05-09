Today, you’ll find a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, a discounted Liforme Yoga Mat and savings on the Blue Yeti Nano Microphone. All that and more below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested, with fantastic sound, solid active noise cancellation and a long list of useful features. And now that they’re down to a new low price in the olive green color, they’re an even better pickup for anyone who wants a great high-end pair of buds for their Android phone.

SteelSeries Apex Pro SteelSeries

The Steelseries Apex Pro, which earned the top pick spot in our ranking of the best gaming keyboards, is 26% off right now. During thousands of keypresses and countless hours of testing, the Apex Pro consistently delivered a comfortable typing experience and fit right into our gaming style. From playing action-packed first-person shooters to a more casual session of Minecraft, it kept up without any hiccups.

Liforme Original Yoga Mat Liforme

Refresh your yoga practice with a new mat — our top pick for beginners is at its lowest price we’ve tracked on Amazon. Beginner yogis will set themselves up for success with the Liforme Original Yoga Mat thanks to its 12 alignment markers that show users exactly where they should be placing their hands and feet. But even if you’re not a novice, this deal shouldn’t be missed.

Blue Yeti Nano Blue Microphones

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger brother. Right now the already-affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.

Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash Target

Replenish your shower caddy with some replacement products from Dove. A wide variety of body washes and deodorants for men and women are seeing solid discounts at Amazon right now, so it’s not a bad idea to stock up and save. You’ll be smelling good all summer.

More deals to shop

• Crate & Barrel has a ton of KitchenAid deals right now, including $50 off select stand mixers in shades like beetroot, matte dried rose and a sleek steel blue.

• Take 15% off everything at Grande Cosmetics this week, including the super-precise GRANDELiner. To top it off, 15% of proceeds will be donated by Grande to the Katz Institute for Women’s Health.

• ChuckIt! tennis balls are made for dogs (they’re made to be more gentle on teeth and gums), and they float in water for splashy fun, too. Grab a two-pack on Amazon now for just $1.50.

• A fleece jacket is never a bad idea, and today you can score 50% off Mountain Hardwear’s women’s UnClassic fleece jacket over at REI Outlet.

• Just in time for fresh juice and frozen margarita season, the all-powerful Vitamix E310 Explorian is 17% off on Amazon at the moment, taking its price tag down to under $290.

• Bird scooters are $200 off at Best Buy right now — and you’ll get far on a charge with the 15.5-mile operating range.

• Curly-haired people, rejoice: Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event is all about you today, with 50% off Matrix’s A Curl Can Dream collection, plus 50% off Curlsmith bonding oil and 50% off Gimme Beauty’s whole range of hair accessories, including ties and clips.

• It’s camping time, Kershaw knives are starting at just $20.99 on Woot! right now, from pocket knives to sleek larger ones.

• Levi’s Warehouse Event is exactly the excuse we need to stock up on jeans, shorts and more for the new season, and it’s going on right now.

• Take your movies to the great outdoors (or anywhere there’s a blank wall) with a Vankyo projector, now $30 off at Best Buy.

Deals you may have missed

Kindle Oasis Amazon

With access to Amazon’s vast library, a display that’s adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, the Kindle Oasis is the best e-reader we’ve tested. Right now you can get the Oasis $50 off — the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

REI REI

Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive outlet sale at REI. You can get discounted gear spanning everything from yoga mats to running shoes to jackets and more, including an array of clothing styles for the whole family. This sale lasts until May 9, but if you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now in case supplies run low.

HexClad Amazon

The maker of our pick for the best restaurant-quality nonstick pan is offering 30% off sitewide. You can score the 10-inch HexClad Hybrid pan for $109.99 and shop the rest of the site for premium cookware sets, knives, mixing bowls and more.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Headphones Amazon

In our editors’ testing, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones earned the title of best budget option. Normally priced at just $60, the headphones offer surprisingly powerful noise-canceling ability, plus terrific comfort and sound quality to boot. Now discounted at just over $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, the Soundcore Life Q20s will outperform their price even more.

Onsen Complete Set Onsen

Our editors and the rest of the internet agree — Onsen towels are simply wonderful. Named after the thousands of hot springs in Japan and the bathing facilities and inns that surround them, these towels are crafted from Oeko-Tex certified, 100% American-grown Supima cotton, which is simultaneously strong and soft. Right now, you can upgrade your linen closet with a sitewide buy two, get one free deal.