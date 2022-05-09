Latest Videos
Getty Images
Now playing
01:51
Americans died of unknown causes in Bahamas
cnnweather
Now playing
02:22
Record heat brings very hot temperatures to the central US
Images show the aftermath of a bombing in Bilohorivka, a village in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Sixty people are feared dead following the airstrike, according to Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.
Images show the aftermath of a bombing in Bilohorivka, a village in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Sixty people are feared dead following the airstrike, according to Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.
From Serhiy Hayday
Now playing
02:23
Ukrainian school used as shelter leveled by Russian airstrike
Now playing
01:31
Watch pro-abortion rights protesters march to Brett Kavanaugh's house
U.S. first lady Jill Biden meets with Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, outside a public school in Uzhhorod, Slovakia, May 8, 2022.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden meets with Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, outside a public school in Uzhhorod, Slovakia, May 8, 2022.
Susan Walsh/Pool/Reuters
Now playing
01:04
See Jill Biden meet Ukraine's first lady
Hong Kongs former chief secretary John Lee introduces his election manifesto at an event in Hong Kong on April 29, 2022. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hong Kongs former chief secretary John Lee introduces his election manifesto at an event in Hong Kong on April 29, 2022. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)
ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
03:02
Why John Lee is different than Hong Kong's previous leaders
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
Now playing
02:03
New video released in Alabama manhunt case
Now playing
03:26
Tapper presses GOP governor on potential abortion law
Dafna Linzer POLITICO
Dafna Linzer POLITICO
CNN
Now playing
02:52
POLITICO editor speaks out about bombshell report
Now playing
01:11
Bystander video captures the moment a landslide occurs in Alaska
CNN
Now playing
02:19
Bill Gates says preventing next pandemic will cost $1 billion a year
Now playing
05:43
Fareed's Take: The roots of America's culture wars
Now playing
01:12
Tapper asks Gillibrand if she think justices committed perjury. Hear her response
Financial Times
Now playing
01:32
CIA director speaks out on Putin
Lake Mead Elam PKG
Lake Mead Elam PKG
CNN
Now playing
02:32
Climate change is drying up biggest reservoir in US
Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo
Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo
Getty Images
Now playing
02:09
Pompeo goes after Trump's candidate. Is he turning on Trump?
Russian Drone video Popasna Ukraine
Russian Drone video Popasna Ukraine
Telegram
Now playing
03:16
Russians released this video of firefight. Military expert explains why
CNN  — 

Authorities intend to name Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, the island nation’s police commissioner said.

A fourth American, a woman, was taken in serious condition to a Miami hospital for treatment after she was found in a villa with a man who died, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said Sunday. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was first was airlifted to a hospital in the Bahamian capital.

Foul play is not suspected in Friday’s deaths, Bahamian acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said. Authorities are waiting until “official identification” is complete before releasing their names to the public, Rolle said. Authorities on Sunday were still trying to determine how they died.

Three Americans were found deceased at the Sandals Emerald Bay, the resort said.
Three Americans were found deceased at the Sandals Emerald Bay, the resort said.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

A US woman stricken at a Bahamas resort where 3 Americans died is hospitalized in Miami, official says

The three deaths at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma were confirmed by Sandals spokeswoman Stacy Royal and the US State Department.

“We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” the State Department said in a news release. “Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

Resort staff alerted police shortly after 9 a.m. Friday that an unresponsive man had been found in a villa, police said. En route to the scene, police were told another man and woman were found unresponsive in another villa, the release said.

Police found in the first villa a “Caucasian male lying on the ground unresponsive” with no signs of trauma. A doctor pronounced him dead, police said.

Three guests died Friday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, the resort company said.
Three guests died Friday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, the resort company said.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Deaths of 3 Americans at Sandals resort in the Bahamas are under investigation, officials say

At the second villa, they found a second man “slumped against a wall in a bathroom unresponsive,” and the woman was “found in a bedroom on a bed,” the statement said.

“Both showed signs of convulsion,” the release said. Neither showed signs of trauma. They were also pronounced dead by a doctor.

The man and woman at the second villa had “complained of illness the previous evening” and received treatment at a local medical facility before returning to their room, police said.

Cooper on Friday asked the nation’s health and wellness minister to lead a delegation of health, environment and public works officials to the Exuma district.

“Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests,” the resort said in a statement, adding it is actively working to “support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible.”

Sandals cannot disclose further information “out of respect for the privacy of our guests,” it said.

CNN’s Hira Humayun, Jason Hanna, Rebekah Riess, Sarah Jorgensen and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.