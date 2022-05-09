More than 40 dead in Ecuador prison riot

(CNN) A prison riot between rival gangs has left at least 43 dead and 13 injured at a maximum security facility in northern Ecuador.

The death toll is likely to increase as many of those injured were taken to hospital in a serious condition, Ecuadorian National Police commander General Fausto Salinas said at a press conference on Monday.

The riot broke out in the maximum security wing of the Social Bellavista rehabilitation center in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, a city located around 150 kilometers (around 93 miles) west of the capital Quito.

The Social Bellavista prison, where more than 40 people died.

Salinas told reporters at least 112 inmates have been recaptured. Ecuador's interior ministry said that authorities have regained control of the maximum-security wing of the facility.

One policeman was injured in the operation to retake control of the prison. Prison guards confiscated four rifles, four pistols, and four grenades from inmates during the operations, according to the Ecuadorian Police.

Read More