Zelensky's iconic fleece sold for over $100,000 at Ukraine fundraiser

(CNN) A fleece jacket worn and signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sold for £90,000, or around $111,000, at a fundraiser for Ukraine in London on Thursday.

In a speech at the fundraiser, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson commended Zelensky's leadership after the Ukrainian president addressed attendees via video call.

"What an honor to speak after my friend Volodymyr Zelenskyy, truly one of the most incredible leaders of modern times," he said, according to a transcript from the British government

Johnson also called for "much higher bids" on the initial starting bid of £50,000, or around $61,000, for Zelensky's fleece.

He criticized Russia for "laying waste to cities in Ukraine" and praised the bravery of the Ukrainian people.

"That is why I'm more certain than ever that Ukraine will win," Johnson said. "Ukraine will be free, and a sovereign Ukraine will rise again."