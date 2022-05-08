(CNN) They're tiny, adorable and endangered: Six new species of miniature frog have been discovered in Mexico by researchers from the University of Cambridge, London's Natural History Museum and the University of Texas at Arlington.

At just 15 mm long when fully grown, all six species are smaller than a penny (around 19 mm in diameter), according to a news release from the University of Cambridge

"Until now these new species have gone unnoticed because they're small and brown and look really similar to other frogs," Tom Jameson, a researcher at the university's Department of Zoology and University Museum of Zoology, said in the release.

The newly-discovered frogs, who make their homes in the leaf litter of Mexico's forest floors, are still a source of mystery, according to Jameson. Researchers are in the dark about many details of their behavior and social lives.

One unique detail scientists do know is that they are "direct-developing" frogs. Most frogs hatch from eggs into tadpoles before becoming frogs as adults, but these species emerge from eggs as "perfect miniature frogs," according to the release.

