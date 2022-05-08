She kept her abortion private. Now this Tennessee woman says it's time to share her story

(CNN) When two pink vertical lines on a pregnancy test stared back at Taylor Esche last summer, she was contemplating her options before even leaving her bathroom.

On paper, Esche, 28, and her now fiancé seemed to be perfect candidates for parenthood, she tells CNN: Esche is a business owner, her fiancé is a lawyer and the two own a home together in Nashville, Tennessee.

But the results of a positive pregnancy test last June didn't bring the excitement they expected. They didn't feel ready or properly equipped to welcome a child into the world, Esche says.

So, the couple made the difficult decision to get an abortion at a local clinic when Esche was five weeks pregnant.

The opinion, which is not a final decision, would be the most consequential abortion decision in decades and transform the landscape of reproductive health care in America. The final opinion isn't expected to be published until late June, and language and votes can change before its formal release.

As supporters of abortion rights rallied outside the Supreme Court building Monday night, Esche, reaching a breaking point, found herself in bed crying with her fiancé as the couple decided to speak out about their own experience, she says.

"I felt like my silence was almost being complicit," Esche said. "And if more women had spoken up sooner, maybe we wouldn't be in this position ... maybe I wouldn't have felt so alone, and I don't want anybody to feel the way that I felt during that time."

The couple had only told a few close friends about their abortion. Their parents were not aware.

Although she's confident with her decision, Esche says the past year has been marked by isolation. She doesn't know many others who can empathize with her, and that took an emotional toll on her.

"I've kept this private ... it is PERSONAL and in no shape or form involves anyone but myself, my partner, and my doctor -- but having an abortion was the best decision and I'm so grateful to have had that option. My heart breaks for the women who have had this right taken," Esche tweeted Monday night.

Then she put her phone down and went to bed.

When she woke Tuesday, she was taken aback reading direct messages from others she had reached with her story.

"I just cried," she said. "But not sad tears, just incredibly happy and just relieved. I feel like this weight has been lifted."

Bonding over a difficult decision

The women met while volunteering four years ago and bonded over their love of music. Having read Gregory's story online , Esche reached out to talk last summer.

"I'm grateful that if Taylor is the only person that ever read what I put it out there and then was able to feel comfortable approaching me in her time of need, then it was worth it," Gregory said.

Now that Esche had chosen to go public with her story, the women found themselves bonding again.

Esche grew up in Alabama, went to Catholic school, and she and her fiancé come from conservative families, she says.

"I've had all that drilled into my head for a long time," she said. "And I really struggled with what I felt comfortable with, despite knowing that at the end of the day, it is my decision, it's my body, I have the autonomy."