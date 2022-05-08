Meet the Savannah Bananas, TikTok's favorite baseball team

(CNN) It's the top of the third inning in Grayson Stadium, home of the Savannah Bananas. As the second batter gets set once again, the home team, clad in its customary yellow, crowds closer in the infield. A shimmer of excitement moves through the stands in anticipation of the next pitch.

But first, a TikTok dance.

Beyoncé blares over the speakers, and the Bananas launch into a perfectly synced groove, topped off by a scorching fastball right past the batter.

This is Bananas baseball -- in more ways than one. Since its founding in 2016, this Georgia-based Coastal Plain League team has been busting up the sport's unwritten rules, drawing in year after year of sold-out crowds and nearly 2.5 million TikTok followers (a number that rivals most MLB teams). Fans come from around the country and wait in lines hundreds-deep to see what some call the "Harlem Globetrotters of Baseball."

This phenomenon started with a simple idea: "Baseball is fun. What if it were really, really fun?"

