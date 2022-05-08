A Massachusetts family thought they rescued a stray puppy. It turned out to be a coyote

(CNN) A Massachusetts family was surprised to learn that a lost puppy they rescued was, in fact, a baby coyote.

The male pup was found "wandering and distressed" on the side of the road, according to a Facebook post from Cape Wildlife Center . Concerned for its safety, the family picked up the pup in their car. But shortly afterward, they realized it might not be a dog after all.

"After realizing their mix up they called us for assistance," said the wildlife center, part of the New England Wildlife Center, a nonprofit that provides free veterinary care to around 5,000 animals per year.

Zack Mertz, executive director of the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, told CNN that it's not uncommon to see coyote and fox pups wandering around during this time of year. The pups are just getting to the age where they start to explore away from their families. It's unclear if this pup had just wandered too far from his family or if his mother had been injured or killed.

Staff at the center "were able to very quickly identify it as a coyote, who was definitely still at an age where he should've been with the parents," Mertz said.

Read More