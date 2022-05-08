Body of migrant child found in the Rio Grande, and his brother is still missing

(CNN) The body of a small child was recovered from the Rio Grande by Border Patrol agents Thursday, while his brother, who was also swept away by river currents, remains missing, authorities said.

The incident began May 2 when agents encountered a husband and wife from Angola who had illegally crossed the Rio Grande about a mile west of the Del Rio International Bridge along the US-Mexico border, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said

The couple told the agents their two sons, aged 7 and 9, were swept away by strong river currents while trying to cross into the US, according to CBP.

A Del Rio Station Boat Patrol unit was deployed to the area to find the children, and the Del Rio Sector's Foreign Operations Branch contacted its law enforcement counterparts in Mexico for coordinated assistance, CBP added.

The parents were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and processed, CBP said.