Landslide buries primary road connecting Alaska resort community to city of Seward

(CNN) An area outside the Lowell Point community near Seward, Alaska, was still unstable Sunday, following a Saturday landslide which blocked access to the primary road connecting the resort area and the city of Seward.

Brenda Ballou, a spokesperson for the city, told CNN a few hundred people live in Lowell Point, an unincorporated, heavily-visited tourist area on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage.

Marissa Beck, who owns a rental property in Seward, told CNN there are many cabins and rental houses in the area, and guests are now stuck in town or cannot get to their rentals. Many people are taking water taxis or their own boats to get to the other side of the slide.

No one was hurt when the slide occurred, Seward City Manager Janette Bower said in a Facebook post Saturday, and Ballou confirmed.

Nathaniel Caole was headed to walk his dogs on Saturday evening when he noticed a commotion on Lowell Road and pulled off to the side of the road to see what was happening. He noticed a boulder was blocking a part of the road, and cops were stopping traffic from passing by.

Read More