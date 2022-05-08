Son Heung-Min strikes heavy blow to Liverpool's quadruple dreams as stubborn Spurs frustrate Klopp

(CNN) Chasing the perfect season, Liverpool required a perfect run-in. Tottenham Hotspur had other ideas.

A dogged defensive display earned Spurs a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, a result that took Liverpool top of the Premier League on goal difference. Yet come the final day of the campaign, it may well be looked back on as the day that the title slipped away to Manchester City.

With Liverpool already needing City to drop points in their last four games, victory at home to Newcastle on Sunday will see City take a three-point lead at the summit as it looks to defend it's crown.

Should it be successful, Liverpool's dreams of becoming the first side ever to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup will be extinguished.

Arriving on the back of 13 wins in their last 14 league games -- the only exception a 2-2 draw at City -- Liverpool was firm favorite to overpower a Spurs side battling to reach the top four, but despite dominating possession, found themselves frustrated by a resolute wall of white.

