Unexpected discovery reveals massive, mysterious figures inside an Alabama cave

(CNN) As a kid, I wanted to be Indiana Jones -- and I know I wasn't alone in that wish.

I would set out with a pail and shovel and a hefty amount of determination, digging in hopes of finding a fossil or buried treasure that belonged in a museum. I dreamed of crisscrossing the globe, as easy as following a red line on the map, to recover artifacts.

Indiana Jones motivated me to stay curious and aspire to uncover the unknown.

No fossils ever appeared in the dirt. But when I uncovered shards of a glass tray, my parents acted like it was the discovery of the century, rather than a remnant from a house that once sat on the property.

Now, I'm endlessly inspired by researchers who make discoveries all over the world, revealing a different kind of treasure that is even more dear: knowledge.