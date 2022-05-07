Former professional wrestling star 'Sunny' was arrested in a fatal DUI

(CNN) Tamara Lynn Sytch -- a former pro wrestling star who performed under the name 'Sunny' -- was arrested Friday and charged with causing the death of a motorist during in a traffic crash last month in Ormond Beach, Florida, police said.

The motorist died after Sytch's vehicle failed to stop during a traffic signal and crashed into a car, which then hit a third vehicle in front of it, Ormond Beach Police previously said in a news release.

At the time, Sytch was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment and released after authorities obtained a sample of her blood for their investigation, police said.

Sytch, 49, was found to have about three-and-a-half times the lawful blood-alcohol limit in her system at the time of the crash, police said this week.

She has been charged with one court of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, police said.

